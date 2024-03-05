Police Blotter

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Sky Roach, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 4, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on March 4, 2024, the man damaged the property of an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

WARRANT, DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Almonte man was arrested on March 4, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with domestic mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 17, 2024, the man damaged his girlfriend’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. On March 4, 2024, he attended police headquarters to address the matter and the warrant was executed. The man was released to appear in court on April 2, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Michael Denneny, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 4, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on March 4, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

OBSTRUCT A PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT A PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Sarthak Grover, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 4, 2024, and charged with obstruct a peace officer and assault a peace officer. It is alleged on March 4, 2024, police responded to a traffic complaint and an investigation ensued. The man was located and while being arrested, he allegedly obstructed and assaulted a police officer. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on April 18, 2024.

