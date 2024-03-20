Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on March 19, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Feb. 26, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged on this date, the woman communicated with her ex-boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 19, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 16, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 19, 2024, and charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on March 15, 2024, the man swung a weapon at an individual who was a passenger in a motor vehicle being driven by his ex-girlfriend. It is also alleged the passenger was injured by the debris from the damaged vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 19, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, OVERCOME RESISTANCE, DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 19, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Three counts of domestic assault

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person

Domestic assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

It is alleged on Jan. 1, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend and choked her. It is also alleged on this date, the man assaulted her with a weapon and prevented the woman from leaving their residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Additionally, the man was charged with the following in relation to a separate incident:

Domestic assault

Domestic assault with a weapon

It is alleged on Jan. 13, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend and assaulted her with a weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 19, 2024, police responded to a domestic disturbance. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The warrant was also executed and he was held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 64 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS MISSION

