Police Blotter

Cornwall, ON – Edward Steptoe, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 31, 2024, and charged with break and enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence. It is alleged on Nov. 21, 2023, the man broke into a residence and stole items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 31, 2024, the man was located at the courthouse. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Cornwall, ON – Jessica Belanger, 28, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 31, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 30, 2024, the woman was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 31, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 31, 2024, and charged with the following:

Mischief under $5,000

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm

It is alleged on May 31, 2024, the youth damaged property at his residence, threw items at other youths and uttered threats to a neighbour. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 1, 2024, and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. It is alleged on June 1, 2024, the youth assaulted an individual known to her with an edged weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located and the investigation revealed she was in possession of an edged weapon. The youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 1, 2024, and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on June 1, 2024, the youth damaged property at his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – Peter Hassall, 52, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 2, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on May 28, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 2, 2024, while police were dealing with a separate matter, the man was located. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on June 27, 2024.

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 2, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault. It is alleged on June 2, 2024, the youth damaged property in his residence and assaulted a family member. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

