Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kenneth Gass, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 3, 2024, and charged with the following:

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order

Fail to comply with undertaking

Theft under $5,000

It is alleged on April 8, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a Ninth Street West business. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend a Ninth Street West business. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man attended the Ninth Street West business he was not supposed to attend, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 3, 2024, the man was taken into custody at the Cornwall Courthouse and subsequently turned over to the CPS. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Adelheid Molzahn, 73, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 3, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 3, 2024, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. It is alleged on May 30, 2024, the woman communicated with the individual she was not supposed to communicate with. Police were called and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 3, 2024, and charged with assault. It is alleged on May 22, 2024, the youth assaulted an individual at school. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 3, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Tyler McMillan, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 3, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and fail to comply with appearance notice. It is alleged on April 3, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. An investigation ensued. On June 3, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and chargedaccordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

