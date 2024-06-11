Police Blotter

IMPAIRED, REFUSAL

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Freeman, 35, of Lunenburg, was arrested on June 7, 2024, and charged with operation while impaired and refusal. On June 7, 2024, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Pitt Street and Thirteenth Street, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. It is also alleged the man refused to comply with a component of the investigation by refusing to provide a specific sample. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 27, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Richard Hunter, 64, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 7, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on June 4, 2024, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 7, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 7, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 6, 2024, the youth was bound by two separate release orders with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times. It is also alleged on this date, the youth was bound by a third release order with the relevant condition to comply with the conditions of his current release orders. Furthermore, it is alleged on June 6, 2024, the youth snuck out of his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 7, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Henock Dika, 22, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, was arrested on June 7, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 21, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to check in with the CPS every Wednesday between specific hours. It is alleged he failed to do so on this date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 7, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 7, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of assault. It is alleged on June 3, 2024, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with a specific individual and to not go within 100 metres of the individual’s residence or any place he may be found. It is also alleged on this date, the youth assaulted the individual he was not supposed to communicate with or be within 100 metres of. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 7, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was takeninto custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Preslie-Anne Walker, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 7, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged between June 4, 2020, and June 18, 2020, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS by telephone every Thursday between specific hours. It is also alleged she failed to do so in between June 4, 2020, and June 18, 2020, and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 7, 2024, the woman was taken into custody by members of the Brockville Police Service and subsequently turned over to the CPS. The warrant was executed, the woman was charged accordingly and she was released to appear in court on July 25, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 7, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 7, 2024, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. On June 7, 2024, a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop at approximately 10:30 p.m. and an investigation ensued. The youth was identified as the operator of the motor vehicle. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Sunilaya Cole, 26, of Hogansburg, NY, was arrested on June 8, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On June 8, 2024, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Alice Street and Marleau Avenue, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was allegedly operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Conor Periard, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 8, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On June 8, 2024, police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of York Street and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

CAUSING DISTURBANCE, RESIST PEACE OFFICER, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER, DISARMING PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Tommy Johnson, 23, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 9, 2024, and charged with the following:

Causing a disturbance

Resist peace officer

Assault peace officer

Disarming peace officer

On June 9, 2024, police responded to a disturbance call at a Sydney Street establishment, and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man caused a disturbance. The man was located, and while being taken into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and allegedly spit on police. Furthermore, it is alleged the man attempted to disarm a police officer. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER, CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF WEAPON FOR DANGEROUS PURPOSE, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jamie Marsolais, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 9, 2024, and charged with the following:

Obstruct peace officer

Carrying concealed weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to attend court

On June 9, 2024, police responded to a disturbance call and an investigation ensued. The man was located and while being taken into custody, he allegedly gave police a false name. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in possession of an edged weapon. Furthermore, the investigation also revealed there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest. It is alleged on Sept. 23, 2022, the man was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 9, 2024, the warrant was executed and the man was charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Donald Labelle, 59, of Bonville, ON, was arrested on June 9, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 16, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 9, 2024, while police were dealing with a separate matter, the man was located. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 30, 2024.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS, BREAK AND ENTER, ADMINISTER A NOXIOUS THING, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 9, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession break-in instruments

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Administer a noxious thing

Assault with a weapon

It is alleged on Feb. 16, 2024, the youth was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to not possess any weapons. It is also alleged on this date, the youth was in possession of a break-in instrument and broke into a resident. Furthermore, it is alleged, the youth administered a noxious thing and assaulted an individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 9, 2024, the youth was located by police and taken into custody. The warrant was executed, the youth was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Manan Manan, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On June 10, 2024, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pitt Street and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, THEFT UNDER $5,000, DISTRIBUTE INTIMATE IMAGE WITHOUT CONSENT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 10, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Four counts of fail to comply with probation order

Theft under $5,000

Distribute intimate image without consent

Mischief – destroys or damages property

It is alleged on Feb. 19, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man stole his girlfriend’s property and posted intimate images of her. Furthermore, it is alleged the man damaged his girlfriend’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest. On June 10, 2024, police conducted a traffic stop and the man was located. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – Larry Labelle, 47, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged on June 10, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was in possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING

Cornwall, ON – Carmela Licursi, 43, of Glen Robertson, ON, was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. On June 10, 2024, police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was in possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

