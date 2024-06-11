Police Blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with the following:

Four counts of domestic assault

Forcible confinement

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged the woman threatened to have her husband killed. Furthermore, it is alleged she assaulted her spouse on several occasions and confined the man to a room. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 10, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 2, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Roxanne Cook, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 10, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 20, 2024, the woman was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On June 10, 2024, the woman was located at the courthouse; the warrant was executed and she was charged accordingly. The woman was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING, WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jonathan Deruchie, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 10, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 10, 2024, the man was bound by two separate probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located and the investigation also revealed he had an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Oct. 7, 2021, the man was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 10, 2024, the warrant was executed and the man was charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

