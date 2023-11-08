Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Scott Taylor, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on November 6th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that the man was scheduled to attend court on September 26th, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 6th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on December 28th, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 46-year-old man was arrested on November 6th, 2023, and charged with two counts of failing to comply with release order. It is alleged that on November 6th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not attend her residence. It is alleged that on this date, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 58-year old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 6th, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that on July 19th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for hit arrest. It is also alleged that on October 5th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that on November 6th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 meters of her known location. On this date, it is alleged the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 28th, 2023.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, FAIL TO COMPLY, RESIST ARREST, UTTER THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on November 6th, 2023, and charged with assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation, resisting arrest and uttering threats to a police officer. It is alleged that on November 6th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date it is alleged he threw objects at his mother. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While being taken into custody, the man threatened to harm a police officer and resisted arrest. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

