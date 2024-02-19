River Institute Announces $67,900 In Provincial Funding To Support Educational And Conservation Programs

CORNWALL, ON – On Friday, local MPP Nolan Quinn joined the team for the River Institute to announce a $67,900 Capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario. The grant funded the purchase of a hybrid vehicle to support environmental research, conservation, and education programming for Eastern Ontario communities.

“I am a strong advocate for our environment, and I am pleased to see our government supporting the River Institute and the important work they do,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry. “The St. Lawrence River is in constant motion and never stops. It is a great reflection of the institute and the pivotal work being undertaken by its staff. With the environment at top of mind, I know that my children will have a clean environment to live in with non-profits like the River Institute operating.”

The River Institute is a not-for-profit environmental science research and discovery center located on the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College, on the banks of St. Lawrence River. The organization collaborates with diverse partners to conduct education, outreach, research, and restoration activities related to freshwater ecosystem health. The new hybrid vehicle will enable the sustainable expansion of community-engaged environmental education, research and conservation activities that address local concerns and priorities and increase access to hands on environmental science education, including for rural Eastern Ontario communities. It will additionally support advanced training and experiential learning opportunities for students in the Environmental Technician Program at St. Lawrence College.

“Our team is constantly on the move, whether it be hauling equipment for our Water Festivals, bringing microscopes to schools, delivering shovels and plants to shoreline restoration sites, or trailering boats for research and education programs,” said River Institute Executive Director, Dr. Jeff Ridal. “This grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation is providing critical support to help keep our programs in motion for years to come, while also lowering our carbon foot-print.”

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the Mohawks of Akwesasne, municipal government, education, and industry. Its mandate is environmental research, outreach and education, with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem. For more information about the River Institute, visit riverinstitute.ca.

“Non-profit organizations across Ontario deliver programming that makes a difference,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “That’s why funding that my ministry is providing through the OTF is so important. Our government wants to ensure that these programs and spaces remain the heart of communities across our province.”