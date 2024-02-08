RRCA issues Flood Forecasting and Warning program

February 8, 2024 at 14 h 58 min
The Raisin Region Conservation Authority
RRCA issues Flood Forecasting and Warning program
RRCA logo.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 (2:30 PM)
The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is issuing a Water Safety Statement for the RRCA jurisdiction.
The current short-term weather forecast indicates that temperatures will be above zero degrees Celsius today, and daytime highs will remain above zero through to Monday, February 12. Over the same period, approximately 10+ mm of precipitation is likely, much of which is expected to fall as rain. The expected snowmelt and rainfall will increase water levels and flows over the coming days. Break-up of waterway ice cover may occur. On Tuesday, February 13, temperatures are forecast to fall back below zero degrees. These subsequent cooler temperatures will result in slippery conditions around waterways.
At this time, flooding is not expected. However, please be aware that water conditions may change quickly in the coming days and high water flows, melting ice, and slippery conditions around water could be dangerous. Caution should be exercised near waterbodies. Parents should inform their children of the risks and provide appropriate supervision.
This statement is in effect until Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The RRCA will continue monitoring water levels and weather forecasts as part of the Flood Forecasting and Warning program. Updates will be provided as

