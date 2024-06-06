Section of 417 closed

Motorists are advised that the Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a section of Highway 417 due to dangerous conditions.

June 5, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a concerned citizen called police about the state of the Aberdeen Road overpass on Highway 417 east of Vankleek Hill. Officers attended, and observed sections of the overpass which appeared to be buckling. The eastbound lanes of Highway 417 were subsequently closed between Highway 34 and County Road 10. The Ministry of Transportation attended the scene, and confirmed the overpass to be structurally unsound. The highway remains closed for repairs.