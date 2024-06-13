The Sharing Shelves initiative is a community fridge program that provides food to people at risk of being hungry outside of our operating hours at the Agape Centre. Filling gaps in services and removing existing barriers to food is always at the forefront of what we do each day. The success of this new program was immediate. From people experiencing homelessness to children walking to and from school, the fridge provides access to food for those who may have otherwise gone without.

The need for an additional community fridge in another area of the city was clear. After many months of planning and collaboration, The Agape Centre has expanded the Sharing Shelves program to include a second location in the east end of the city at the Cornwall Police Service building. Both fridges are stocked daily with items meant to sustain someone until our next business day when hot meals are available in the Community Kitchen and the Community Market is open for in-person shopping. Donations of food from the community can be made directly to either fridge location.

This new initiative is the perfect example of how community partnerships can accomplish great things. The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, Cornwall Police Service, BMR Cornwall, Richard Picard and the City of Cornwall all played a role in the implementation of the community fridge program. Working together to feed our community.

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, then just feed one.” – Mother Teresa

May 2024 Statistics

Community Market appointments 1435

Hot meals served 2663

Individuals served 3331

New Visitors 92