Sparky’s Toy Drive a Sparkling Success

PAULA LABONTE

Sparky’s Toy Drive and the jolliest bunch of carolers (aka: Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters) along with a crew of elves stopped by Benson Auto Parts on Friday, December 15, 23 to celebrate with music and cheer, and of cousre to collect all the toys that have been graciously donated. Santa was there, plus singing and cake, not the mention bags and bags of toys that will bring joy to children in need this holiday season. Benson would like to send a special thanks to Will Lecky from Atomic, Francine from Storm Realty, Kevin from Merpaw Construction, John from Baxtrom’s Independent Grocer, Robert from Flowers Cornwall, and Shelly from H. Moise Jr. Feed and Seed.

It is organizations like yours that strengthen our community, one stuffed bear at a time.