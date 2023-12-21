Sparky’s Toy Drive a Sparkling Success

December 21, 2023 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Sparky’s Toy Drive a Sparkling Success
(Photo : aula Labonte)

PAULA LABONTE

Sparky’s Toy Drive and the jolliest bunch of carolers (aka: Cornwall Professional Fire Fighters) along with a crew of elves stopped by Benson Auto Parts on Friday, December 15, 23 to celebrate with music and cheer, and of cousre to collect all the toys that have been graciously donated. Santa was there, plus singing and cake, not the mention bags and bags of toys that will bring joy to children in need this holiday season. Benson would like to send a special thanks to Will Lecky from Atomic, Francine from Storm Realty, Kevin from Merpaw Construction, John from Baxtrom’s Independent Grocer, Robert from Flowers Cornwall, and Shelly from H. Moise Jr. Feed and Seed.

It is organizations like yours that strengthen our community, one stuffed bear at a time.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall’s Next Gen Robotics Qualifies for Provincial Tournament 
Local News

Cornwall’s Next Gen Robotics Qualifies for Provincial Tournament 

PAULA LABONTE
QUIZ ANSWERS
Local News

QUIZ ANSWERS

NICK WOLOCHATIUK