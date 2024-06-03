Spike belt used in recovery of stolen vehicle

Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police officers used a spike belt during an arrest of a Montreal resident who was later charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. May 29 on Highway 401. Officers from SD&G, assisted by an OPP Canine Unit and members of the Emergency Respond Team located a stolen vehicle. A tire deflation device (spike belt) was utilized and the driver fled on foot after colliding with another vehicle in South Glengarry Township. The 2023 Lexus RX was stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

Peti Shelkenson, 19, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from peace officer and failure to stop after an accident. The accused is scheduled to appear in Cornwall court June 27.