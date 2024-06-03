Spike belt used in recovery of stolen vehicle

June 3, 2024 at 10 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police officers used a spike belt during an arrest of a Montreal resident who was later charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. May 29 on Highway 401. Officers from SD&G, assisted by an OPP Canine Unit and members of the Emergency Respond Team located a stolen vehicle. A tire deflation device (spike belt) was utilized and the driver fled on foot after colliding with another vehicle in South Glengarry Township. The 2023 Lexus RX was stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

Peti Shelkenson, 19, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from peace officer and failure to stop after an accident. The accused is scheduled to appear in Cornwall court June 27.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

A nine-year-old from Long Sault named CHEO Telethon Kid
Local News

A nine-year-old from Long Sault named CHEO Telethon Kid

Nine-year-old Parker McDonald, a spirited multi-sport athlete from Long Sault, Ontario, has been named one of the CHEO Telethon Kids…