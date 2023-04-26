Success for Cornwall’s Third Annual Eco Day

Cornwall’s third annual Eco Day held at Lamoureux Park was a great success. Community members of all ages passed through from 10am to 2pm to learn about and participate in various environmental initiatives.

Walking through from the Civic Complex parking lot, eco-minded citizens could pick up free mulch and compost before heading over to get a No Mow May sign featuring one of several local artists.

“The mulch and compost are the end products of the Leaf and Yard Waste Diversion program that diverts nearly 1,900 tonnes of waste from our landfill annually and creates a great material that residents can use in their gardens and yards,” explains the City of Cornwall website.

Other waste diversion initiatives supported at Eco Day included the third annual spring edition of Cornwall Gives a Shirt. The City of Cornwall, set up by the river in front of one of the city’s new eco-busses, accepted recyclable items, such as batteries, eyeglasses, light bulbs, printer ink and small electronics. Transition Cornwall+ was present with a tent and swap tables.

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s annual tree giveaway was a popular spot, as was the Yafa Arts and Crafts table, where everyone was invited to create art using recycled materials. The Caleb Collective was on hand for musical entertainment and representatives from OPG quizzed visitors on ways to protect the environment.