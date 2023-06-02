That’s a Wrap!

Minimax Express tractor trailer is spreading Ducks Unlimited Canada’s wetland conservation message across Ontario and Quebec.

It’s 40 metres long, can weigh up to 55,300 kilograms and is now proudly spreading awareness about the work of Ducks Unlimited Canada, (DUC) across Ontario and Quebec. Travelling the various highways from Quebec City to Windsor, a newly wrapped, conservation-themed tractor trailer from Minimax Express Transportation is taking the DUC message on the road. A special unveiling event took place earlier on May 26, 2023 to celebrate this conservation partnership.

At first glance, a trucking company and a wetland conservation organization might not have much in common, but everyone has a role to in creating a sustainable future. Yves Poirier, president of Minimax explains:

“As a trucking company, we know the impact we have on the environment,” Poirier said, “so finding ways to make a positive impression is important to us. Our sustainability committee was interested in reducing that impact but needed guidance on how to best direct our investment.”

Luckily, an afternoon bike ride with Jean Joanette, manager of volunteer and corporate fundraising for DUC changed everything. The two got to talking about DUC’s wetland conservation work across Canada and how landowners and businesses play a critical role. Hearing about DUC’s mission, Poirier was intrigued. Not only did he commit to a $25,000 donation, he went even further – offering to wrap an entire tractor trailer in DUC conservation messaging for all to see.

“When I began to learn more about Ducks Unlimited Canada, I knew it was a good fit,” Poirier said. “There definitely wasn’t any arm-pulling involved. It’s a win for us, a win for DUC and a win for the environment.”

Based out of Cornwall, Minimax Express has been operating since 1991 and is truly a family business. Established by the family patriarch, Paul Poirier, his son Marc Poirier is the firm’s vice-president, and both their wives and children hold various positions as well.

“We’re at a stage now where we want to lighten our footprint,” Poirier said. “With the wrapped tractor trailer, we’re using what we have to do our part and we’re living up to our desire to be a responsible member of the communities we serve.”

DUC welcomes the generosity and creativity Minimax has shown.

““This is a prime example of community leadership supporting wetlands conservation,” Joanette said. “Wetlands are crucial in providing clean drinking water, sustaining biodiversity, flood prevention and carbon sequestration. We all benefit from Minimax’s initiative to support Ducks Unlimited Canada.”

Next time you’re travelling on Ontario and Quebec highways, keep a sharp eye out for the DUC conservation-themed Minimax Express tractor trailer. It’s keeping the DUC mission rolling along!