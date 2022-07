Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in order to identify a suspect involved in a theft that occurred on the morning of June 22nd, 2022 at a Ninth Street business.

Anyone with information on this investigation or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Constable Dan Cloutier at (613) 933-5000 ext. 2725 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.