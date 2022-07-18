Tribe Announces New Chief Financial Officer Heather Henry

AKWESASNE – The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is pleased to announce the hiring of Heather Henry as the tribal government’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Henry was hired in 2014 as the Financial Director and was the Assistant-CFO since January 2021 before her formal acceptance of the CFO position on Ohiaríhha/June 27, 2022. She possesses years of financial experience that will help strengthen the Tribal government’s fiscal responsibility and accountability to membership.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to use my financial management skills and experience to strengthen economic diversification and self-sufficiency. It’s a huge task and challenge, but the Tribe has done a tremendous job of coalescing a professional team of financial analysts and accountants who have the best interests of the community at heart,” stated Heather Henry.

Henry is an enrolled tribal member, along with her three children, and received a Bachelors of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from Kettering University located in Flint, Michigan in 2004, with a Minor in Business Management. In 2007, she received a Masters of Science in Finance from Indiana University, where she attended the top-ranked Kelley School of Business.

Prior to joining the Tribe; Henry served as an Associate Controller at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York for three (3) years and was a Senior Financial Analyst for ALCOA and a Financial Analyst at General Motors — both located in Massena, New York.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Heather on her significant career accomplishment and know that she will do her very best to support the Tribe as we navigate the fiscal management challenges, opportunities, and issues that lie ahead for the benefit of the Akwesasne community,” shared the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.

As the Tribe’s Chief Financial Officer, Henry will be responsible for all matters related to the financial affairs of the tribal government; including financial analysis, ensuring sound accounting practices, and strengthening relationships with banking institutions. Other responsibilities include investments, audits, financing arrangements, as well as summaries and forecasts for future growth and general economic outlook.

“Heather has added tremendous value to the SRMT since she started as our Finance Director in 2014. She has been a driving force for many process improvements within the Finance Department that have helped our Tribe present information to community members in a clear and concise fashion. She has tracked our cash flow throughout the pandemic and has been a critical asset in the strategic management of our CARES and ARPA funds,” added SRMT Executive Director Tsiorasa Barreiro.