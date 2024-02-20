Walker Climate Care donates funds from their “WeCare Gives Back”

Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation
Walker Climate Care donates funds from their “WeCare Gives Back”
Pictured here from left to right: Bailey Morrissette (Walker Climate Care), Kelsey Lindsay (CCHF) and Ian Henderson (Walker Climate Care).

Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation extends warm thanks to our friends at Walker ClimateCare for their recent donation of $2357 supporting CCH’s Chemotherapy Unit.

Each month, Walker Climate Care donates funds from their “WeCare Gives Back” program to a local cause or charitable organization. CCH are so appreciative of their generosity, ongoing commitment to their community, and investment in local healthcare at CCH.

Visit this link to learn more about the “WeCare Gives Back” program:
www.walkerclimatecare.ca/wecare-gives-back/

