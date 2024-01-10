Women’s hockey takes the headline!

January 10, 2024 at 12 h 00 min
Cornwall Girls Hockey Association Alumni Games  (Photo : Copyright Robert Lefebvre / Icelevel - Robert Lefebvre)

PAULA LABONTE

Cornwall’s women’s hockey got a big boost on Dec. 29, 2023 when 46 Cornwall Girls Hockey Association alumni hit the ice at the Benson Centre in two friendly matches for the first time in association history. Proving once again that Cornwall leads the way and is ahead of the game in celebrating women’s hockey, as it was just days before the Professional Women’s Hockey League launched its first official games. 

“I had a blast playing with old teammates, some of whom I had not seen in almost 15 years. It was great being back on the ice playing with them and reminiscing about the old days in the dressing room. I would like to give a huge shout out to Rod Mcleod and the rest of the organizing committee for putting on this tremendous event. I really hope that the CGHA makes this an annual event.” Alumni player, Chelsea Tardiff.

