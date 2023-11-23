Year in Review Meeting set for December 7

Cornwall Ontario – Cornwall’s economy is once again in the spotlight with the popular Year in Review meeting on Thursday, December 7.

The Year in Review report summarizes major private and public sector development activity that has occurred in Cornwall over the past 12 months. The report is released publicly via a presentation to a gathering of over 300 businesses and community leaders at Galaxy Cinemas on Second Street.

“We continue to see positive investment activity that is creating employment opportunities in a variety of sectors,” said Bob Peters, Manager of Cornwall Economic Development. “Existing companies are expanding and adding new technology, while at the same time we are welcoming new businesses to the city – both large and small.”

This is the 26th year that Cornwall Economic Development has compiled a report of major investments, achievements and other positive events that has taken place over the previous 12 months. The report touches on a variety of sectors including commercial, tourism, manufacturing and logistics, as well as examining trends that might shape future investment.

Reserve Your Spot!

The 2023 Year in Review meeting will take place Thursday, December 7 at Galaxy Cinemas. Doors will open at 7:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

Tickets to the Year in Review meeting are $20 each. To purchase a ticket, please call 613-938-9400 or drop in to the Aquatic Centre. Cash, Visa, Mastercard or Interac are accepted. Tickets can also be purchased online at TicketPro.

Space is limited to the first 300 people. As this event always sells out, it is recommended to get your tickets early.