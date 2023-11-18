10 Years of Hope: Sisters for Life Gala celebrates a decade of making a difference

Finch, Ontario – Sisters for Life, a dedicated group of community members committed to supporting cancer patients and their families, is excited to announce their annual fundraising Gala. The event is scheduled for November 17th, a night of hope and celebration, and will take place at the Finch Recreation Centre, transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

This year, Sisters for Life aims to change the face of cancer by raising funds for a research project led by Dr. Guy Sauvageau, focused on non-toxic treatments showing promise, especially with low-survival cancer like lung, pancreatic, and liver cancers. Donors contributions will be matched, doubling the impact of their generosity.

In addition to cancer research, Sisters for Life is dedicated to providing ‘Nights of Comfort’ for families at Ronald McDonald House and offering financial support to Hospice Cornwall, both vital programs for those affected. Over the years, Sisters for Life has contributed to local hospitals and the Canadian Cancer Society, funding early detection equipment, transportation for cancer patients, and groundbreaking research projects.

The ’10 Years of Hope’ Gala is a Ladies Night Christmas Gala, known for its beautifully decorated tables, auctions, raffle sales, games, and heartwarming candlelight service. The event is a time for the community to come together, celebrate survivors, support those on a cancer journey, and remember those lost.

This year, the goal is to raise $250,000, building on the $228,803 raised since 2013. Sisters for Life acknowledges the invaluable support of friends, family, local businesses, and individuals who contribute time, expertise, and goods. They have a team behind the scenes, affectionately known as “Sisters and Misters at Large,” who are invaluable to the team’s success.

Even if unable to attend the Gala, supporters can make cash donations to further the cause. To support the research project, visit https://fundraisemyway.cancer.ca/campaign/S4LHopeX10. For donations to Ronald McDonald ‘Nights of Comfort’ or Cornwall Hospice, email sisters4life.team@gmail.com for arrangements.

Sisters for Life partners with the Canadian Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to cancer research, support, and advocacy. Donations made online to CCS will be matched, doubling the impact!!!

Join Sisters for Life in celebrating ’10 Years of Hope’ and making a difference in the fight against cancer.