Art in The Garden, VKH’s newest annual event!

Art in the Garden (AITG) is Vankleek Hill’s newest outdoor art sale and exhibit. This festival features handmade, one-of-a-kind artwork by nearly 40 visual artists working in a wide range of styles and media that reflect artistic excellence, innovation and strong artisanship. This August 13th from 10am to 4pm – rain or shine – hundreds of artists and art enthusiasts are anticipated to gather in the beautiful garden of St. John’s Anglican Church to be inspired in a vibrant, relaxed environment and meet with friends old and new.

Art in the Garden is a community-oriented event for emerging and established professional artists to promote their studio practices and to network directly with the public and their colleagues. Organized in collaboration with Arbor Gallery Cultural Centre, to strengthen the connections among artists, the larger arts community and the public, it is anticipated to attract hundreds of visitors annually. Artists working in all media – from painting to ceramics, photography to wood, textiles to jewellery – travel from throughout Ontario, Quebec and the rest of Canada to participate. Art in the Garden celebrates handmade, original, one-of-a-kind art.

Selling art is a welcome element of the festival and not its sole purpose. The festival does not charge an application fee and organizers do not retain any percentage of artists’ sales. This free festival is family and dog friendly. We are a low carbon footprint event that features local food providers and collaborates with arts supporters in our community. The fee for space rental will be a major fundraiser for St John the Apostle while also celebrating Hope225! The Anglican Church Women will also be offering a lunch of soup and sandwich with sweets and beverages, we invite you all to spread the word and we look forward to seeing you there! Should you wish to participate for the low cost of $35 for a 10’ by 10’ space in the event please contact the committee at 2022aitg@gmail.com or Randal Storey, Co Chair at 613-858-7084.