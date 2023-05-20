Comment Period Begins for Tribal Residency Ordinance

Provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Comment Period Begins for Tribal Residency Ordinance

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) is notifying tribal members that a 30-Day Comment Period is being provided for the Tribal Residency Ordinance Amendments. This comment period is for individuals to review and provide feedback on changes that have been incorporated at the request of tribal members. The deadline to provide additional comments prior to taking final action to adopt the ordinance amendments is Ohiarí:ha/June 19, 2023.

The revised draft Residency Ordinance Titled “Tribal Residency Ordinance” is available to review on the Tribal Members Portal, which can be accessed from the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov. Please follow the login instructions and upon entering the portal, scroll to “Tribal Codes, Ordinances & Referendums”.

Along with the Tribal Members Portal; a copy of the draft revised Tribal Residency Ordinance is available upon request from the Tribal Clerk’s Office, Office of the General Counsel, or the main reception desk at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building.

The deadline to submit written comments for the revised Tribal Residency Ordinance is Ohiarí:ha/June 19, 2023 by emailing public.comment@srmt-nsn.gov, or by mailing or delivering them in-person to:

Office of the Tribal Clerk
Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building
71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way
Akwesasne, New York 13655

