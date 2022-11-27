CP Holiday Train Comes to Finch November 28th

FINCH – For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the rails and will stop again in the region.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is an initiative by the railroad to raise financial and food donations for local food banks in communities along the railway.

In 2020 and 2021, the event operated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” said company President and CEO Keith Creel.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

The train will stop in Finch November 28 at 2:30 p.m. with a live performance by Juno award winning country music performer Tenille Townes and Indigenous folk/soul performer Aysanabee.

The Holiday Train performances are free to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation. At the Finch event, donations will support Community Food Share in Dundas and Stormont Counties.

This is the 24th year the Holiday Train has been operated by the railroad. Since it was launched, the CP Holiday Train has raised over $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for food banks across North America.

This article was originally written for The Morrisburg Leader.