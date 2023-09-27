Doug Robertson announced as South Glengarry’s new CAO

Lancaster, Ontario – Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Mayor Lachlan McDonald and Council are pleased to announce that Doug Robertson has been selected as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Township of South Glengarry.

“On behalf of Council, I welcome Doug Robertson into his new role as South Glengarry’s CAO. We are excited to have Mr. Robertson join us as we develop our new Strategic Plan which establishes our corporate and community priorities for this term of Council,” said Mayor McDonald.

Mr. Robertson has 30 years of diverse program and project delivery experience in municipal government including 23 years of management experience leading multi-faceted administrative & operational teams. He has undertaken major strategic initiatives during his time with the Cities of Etobicoke, Waterloo, Toronto, and Ottawa. Most recently he served 5 years as the CAO/Clerk/Director of Economic Development at the Village of Merrickville-Wolford. He has worked closely with municipal councils, boards/committees, and community groups to cultivate community and economic growth. He is passionate about servant leadership, team building, and community-building. Mr. Robertson holds an MBA with a focus on marketing & organizational effectiveness as well as many other academic achievements and professional credentials.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the team at the Township of South Glengarry to serve and support Council and the community. I’m tremendously honoured and humbled by Council’s confidence and trust in choosing me for this important leadership role,” said Robertson, “and I’m very much looking forward to forming new relationships in the community and collaborating with the other area municipalities to enrich the quality of life and success of South Glengarry’s residents and business owners.”

South Glengarry Council engaged in a comprehensive recruitment process with support from Palmer & Associates Executive Search Consultants to fill the CAO position following the departure of Tim Mills earlier this year.

“Council conducted a robust search to fill the CAO position,” said Mayor McDonald, “and we are happy with the outcome.” Mr. Robertson will start in his new role effective November 6, 2023.