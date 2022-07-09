End of Laneway Fundraiser a Big Success!

Thank you to Jane Sachs who once again set up a cart at the end of her laneway in support of the WDMH Foundation. Jane is a retired WDMH nurse and an extraordinary gardener. Each year, she sells plants on a roadside perennial cart at her home on County Road 31 in Morrisburg. She donates the proceeds to a worthy cause. We are grateful that she chose WDMH this year!

Beautiful plants were available for pick-up for a goodwill offering. And the results grew bigger than the plants! Jane recently presented a cheque for $1,104.30 for the WDMH Foundation Cancer Care Navigator Fund.

“We love this annual tradition,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “Thank you to Jane and everyone who stopped by to pick up a plant.”