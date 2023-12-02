Family Court Code “Tenkwahswanón:na” Amendments Comment Period Announced

AKWESASNE — (Kentenhkó:wa/November 29, 2023) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Court is notifying community members that a 30-day Public comment period is beginning for proposed amendments to the Marriage, Divorce, and Custody Code TCR 2022-58 titled “Tenkwahswanón:na”.The purpose of this Code is to promote the health, safety, and general welfare of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe by codifying a uniform, efficient and equitable process and procedure governing marriage, dissolution of marriage and ensuring custody matters involving children are handled quickly and in the best interests of the child.

The submitted Family Court Code amendment is available to view on the Tribal Members Portal at www.srmt-nsn.gov. A copy can also be requested by contacting the Tribal Clerk’s office at (518) 358-2272.

The deadline to submit written comments is Friday, Tsiothóhrha/December 30, 2023 and can be sent to:

Tribal Clerk’s Office

71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way

Akwesasne, NY 13655

Email: public.comment@srmt-nsn.gov

#####

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council is the duly elected and federally recognized government of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.