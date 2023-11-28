Friendship, Love and Truth … And Helping Others

November 28, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 45 min on November 27, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Friendship, Love and Truth … And Helping Others
Shown at the presentation are (l-r): Victor Hughes, Kirstie Brewer, Donor Services and Data Entry Clerk; Richard Pickard (Photo : WDMHF)

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is committed to helping others. And the South Mountain Lodge #428 certainly has!  Local members recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation office to present a cheque for $500. To date, this community service club has donated $2,125 to support health care close to home.

Member Victor Hughes explains why: “The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is based on three fundamental principles of Friendship, Love, and Truth. Its fundamental existence or justification is based on character building by helping each member, their family and the community. Hence, we are here to provide help to the local community charities.”

The donation will be directed to the Family Care Fund to support families just like yours. Donations are used where each gift is needed most: to buy new medical equipment, upgrade existing equipment or meet other urgent needs at Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

“At the WDMH Foundation, we work with our donors to help ensure compassionate, excellent health care,” notes Kristen Casselman, Managing Director. “South Mountain Lodge #428 is currently on a tour of philanthropy and we are honoured to be included in their long list of beneficiaries. Thank you!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Vroom! Vroom! We’re Getting Ready!
Regional News

Vroom! Vroom! We’re Getting Ready!

Last week was busy on the big field where the new Dundas Manor will be built. Tractors, trucks and woodchippers were on hand to remove some of the trees and brush where the…

Primary Care Town Hall with elected officials addresses healthcare crisis 
Regional News

Primary Care Town Hall with elected officials addresses healthcare crisis 

On Tuesday, November 7th, a key Primary Care Town Hall convened family physicians, nurse practitioners,…