Friendship, Love and Truth … And Helping Others

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is committed to helping others. And the South Mountain Lodge #428 certainly has! Local members recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation office to present a cheque for $500. To date, this community service club has donated $2,125 to support health care close to home.

Member Victor Hughes explains why: “The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is based on three fundamental principles of Friendship, Love, and Truth. Its fundamental existence or justification is based on character building by helping each member, their family and the community. Hence, we are here to provide help to the local community charities.”

The donation will be directed to the Family Care Fund to support families just like yours. Donations are used where each gift is needed most: to buy new medical equipment, upgrade existing equipment or meet other urgent needs at Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

“At the WDMH Foundation, we work with our donors to help ensure compassionate, excellent health care,” notes Kristen Casselman, Managing Director. “South Mountain Lodge #428 is currently on a tour of philanthropy and we are honoured to be included in their long list of beneficiaries. Thank you!”