April 29, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 29 min on April 26, 2023
Provided by the WDMH Foundation
Get Ready to Smile! The best week of the year is almost here – a few months early!
(Photo : Submitted photo.)

The annual yummy tradition is back – this year in May instead of September!

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign takes place from May 1st to 7th, and once again, cookie sale proceeds from stores in Winchester, Morrisburg and Long Sault will be designated to the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. Cookies are just $1.50 each.

Last year, the campaign raised $11,476.69 to support health care close to home!

“Our thanks to Robert and Denise St. Denis – owners of the Tim Hortons in Long Sault and Morrisburg, and to Sarah and Brandon Byers – the new owners of the two Winchester locations for their support,” says Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events. “And thank you to everyone who stops by to buy some cookies.”

Enjoy!

