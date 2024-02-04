Hearts for WDMH

February is Heart Month and Sharon Monteith has a wonderful idea to share the love – all in support of Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH).

Sharon Monteith owns Up the Creek Glass Studio and will be selling hand-crafted glass heart suncatchers throughout the month of February. All proceeds will be donated to the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund.

As a member of the WDMH team, Sharon believes in giving back: ““I took my first fusing class in 2019 and have been hooked ever since. With numerous small pieces of glass at my disposal, I saw the opportunity to create hearts. And with Heart Month approaching, I found it to be the perfect time.”

Each hand-crafted heart is only $10 and makes a perfect gift or beautiful addition to any window.

To purchase a heart, please contact Sharon at 613-448-1237 to make arrangements or stop by the Foundation office in the hospital lobby from Monday to Friday, 8:30 to 4:30 (cash, cheque or credit card)

“Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. To help ensure that WDMH has the right tools to provide excellent health care for our patients, the Foundation works with donors who care about WDMH and who want to make an impact,” explains Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Thank you to Sharon for this creative and beautiful idea!”