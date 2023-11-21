Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital Embarks on Transformative Elderly Care with the Implementation of the Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP)

Alexandria, ON – Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is pleased to announce the implementation of the Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP), an innovative initiative aimed at enhancing the care and well-being of elderly patients during their hospital stay.

The Hospital Elder Life Program is a proven model designed to prevent delirium and functional decline among older adults during hospitalization. Delirium is a common and serious condition that can lead to a range of adverse outcomes, including longer hospital stays. HELP focuses on providing personalized care plans and cognitive stimulation, with the ultimate goal of improving their overall experience and outcomes.

“We are excited to launch the Hospital Elder Life Program at HGMH as part of our commitment to delivering patient-centered care,” said Kim Woods, Vice-President of Patient Care, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive. “By adopting evidence-based practices, we aim to improve the overall experience and outcomes for our senior community members during their hospital stays.”

Recognizing the unique needs of older adults, Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital is now seeking dedicated volunteers to support the successful execution of the HELP program. “This program’s success relies on the engagement of our community, and we are inviting passionate individuals to join us as volunteers to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our elderly patients.” Said Jennifer Bellefeuille, Elder Life Nurse Specialist.

Volunteers for the HELP program will play a vital role in supporting patients by assisting with therapeutic activities to keep patients stimulated during their stay such as card games, puzzles, and providing companionship. Among other opportunities to support elder life here at HGMH. Training will be provided to ensure volunteers are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the program.

To express interest in becoming a HELP volunteer, please contact mriggio@hgmh.on.ca or 613-525-2222 extension 4256.