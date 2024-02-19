Introducing Tap-To-Give in Support of Dundas Manor – Coming to a Business Near You!

Supporting the campaign to build the new Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home has never been easier. Now you can simply tap to give!

The WDMH Foundation is bringing this new technology to Dundas County as part of its Business Blitz set to launch in March. “It’s a new way to give,” explains Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “It’s easy. It’s safe. And we really appreciate everyone’s support!”

Local businesses are stepping up to be part of the Business Blitz by supporting the campaign and encouraging their customers to do the same. Businesses are getting creative and some will display the new Tap-To-Give technology at their stores and services. The devices will also be displayed at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital. “We are so grateful for everything our community is doing to help raise funds for the new Dundas Manor. The current and future residents deserve nothing less. Thank you!”

Tap-To-Give is secure and donors can use debit cards, credit cards or digital wallets to give. No information is stored in the devices. Personal information is encrypted and transferred via a private network.

“This is a new way of giving that we can take right to the donor at our events and out in the community. In addition to the Dundas Manor campaign, we will also be using them to help raise funds for Winchester District Memorial Hospital,” sums up Cindy Ault Peters. “We hope everyone will watch for the Tap-To-Give kiosks and try them out. Thank you for your support!”

Cutline: Watch for Tap-To-Give devices in support of the new Dundas Manor at local businesses.

Contact: Jane Adams Communications Lead WDMH Foundation 613.729.4864