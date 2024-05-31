Join Maxville Manor’s Visionary Legacy Project: Shaping the Future for Generations 

Maxville, ON – Maxville Manor invites you to join us on a legacy project designed to serve generations to come. For those who know Maxville Manor, you recognize it as a cornerstone of our community, committed to providing exceptional care and a vibrant living environment for our seniors. As the needs of our aging population in Maxville and the surrounding areas evolve, so must our Home. To address this, we have launched an ambitious $65 million redevelopment project. This initiative marks a significant advancement for both the Manor and the entire community. To fulfill our vision and meet the crucial need for long-term care, we seek your support to raise $7.5 million towards this innovative project.

Maxville Manor is embarking on a 4-phase redevelopment project that will span approximately 40 months. This plan ensures that residents will only need to move once, maintaining their comfort and sense of HOME throughout the process.

Phase One: We will finalize design details, construct a new kitchen, and prepare a temporary entrance, receiving bay, and parking lot.

Phase Two: We will relocate administrative offices and activity areas and build a new 2-story building. Residents will then move into this new building, and the existing wings where they currently live will be demolished.

Phase Three: Similar to Phase Two, we will construct another 2-story building. Once completed, residents will move into this new building, and the old wings will be demolished.

Phase Four: In the final phase, we will construct a new main entrance, complete outdoor spaces, and move all residents into the newly developed neighborhood. We will then renovate and upgrade an existing neighbourhood, increasing our total capacity to 160 residents.

To realize this vision, we need your support to move forward urgently and invite you to join us at our upcoming events.

Saturday, June 8, 2024 – Euchre Tournament Join us at Maxville Manor for our first official fundraiser! Doors open at 12:15 PM, with a $25 fee at the door. Please register in advance by contacting foundation@maxvillemanor.ca or calling 613.527.2170 ext. 247. Games begin at 1:00 PM, and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome!

Monday, June 24, 2024 – Redevelopment Showcase & Campaign Launch Join us at Maxville Manor at 7:00 PM for a presentation on Maxville Manor’s redevelopment plans. We will discuss the timeline, details, and project plan, answer your questions, share photos of our vision, and celebrate the official launch of our “TOGETHER, We Build | We Grow | We Care” fundraising campaign. Everyone is welcome!

Unable to attend but still want to help or learn more? Follow Maxville Manor on Facebook and Instagram or visit our website at www.maxvillemanor.ca. You can also connect with us at foundation@maxvillemanor.ca or call 613.527.2170 ext. 247.