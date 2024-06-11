Judicial Oversight Commissioner Lorraine White Sworn into Office

June 11, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 16 min on June 11, 2024
provided by Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Judicial Oversight Commissioner Lorraine White Sworn into Office
Pictured from left to right: Sub-Chief Benjamin Herne, Sub-Chief Agnes Jacobs, Chief Michael Conners, Commissioner Lorraine White, Tribal Clerk Summer Bero (Photo : Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council photo)

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council hosted a swearing-in ceremony in Council Chambers on May 29, 2024, to appoint Lorraine White as a Commissioner on the Judicial Oversight Commission (JOC).

After a review by the JOC Selection Committee, Lorraine White received a unanimous recommendation to serve a three (3) year term. The appointment was accepted and passed through Tribal Council Resolution 2024-22.

Lorraine will work with Commissioner Kurt Fetter and Commissioner Martha Montour in their mandate to ensure that Tribal Court Judges fulfill their obligation to observe high standards of conduct under the Judicial Code of Ethics while safeguarding their right to decide cases independently.

“Lorraine is an attorney with many years of legal experience and service to her Mohawk community, and she will certainly be a great asset to the Judicial Oversight Commission. Commissioner Fetter and I look forward to working with her”, said Martha Montour, JOC Chairwoman.

Tribal Council congratulates Lorraine on her distinguished appointment to the JOC.

