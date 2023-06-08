June 2023 Tribal Meeting Registration Now Open

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council announces that registration is now open for membership to participate in the Monthly Tribal Meeting being held on Saturday, Ohiarí:ha /June 10, 2023. It will be a hybrid meeting that will permit tribal members to attend in-person at the Ionkwakiohkwaróron Tribal Administration Building or virtually using Zoom.

Tribal members only need to register once to join any virtual Monthly Tribal Meeting, while individuals who attend in-person do not need to register. If joining virtually, please register in advance and retain the Zoom meeting link for easy access to join future Monthly Tribal Meetings.

The Ohiarí:ha /June 10th Tribal Meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is being chaired by Tribal Chief Ronald LaFrance Jr. The meeting agenda includes a review of Previous Action Items, and presentations on the St. Lawrence ARC by Economic Development, and the tribal farm by the Agriculture program.

Tribal members who want to join virtually must register before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9th by clicking on the following link: https://bit.ly/45Oy0FO . The online registration process allows the Tribal Clerk’s Office to verify tribal enrollment, as monthly tribal meetings are intended for membership only. We cannot guarantee approval of any late registrations.

Following verification, you will receive an approval e-mail from Zoom, with a link to “Join Meeting”. Save the e-mail on your computer to avoid delays when joining. Please join the meeting at least 10 minutes prior to test your computer’s audio to pose questions or provide comments.

The Monthly Tribal Meeting agenda package and presentations will be available on the Tribal Members Portal prior to the meeting. We respectfully request that information provided on the members-only portal not be shared, copied, or distributed without prior permission. For personal assistance accessing the Portal, please contact the Communications Department at (518) 358-2272 or communications@srmt-nsn.gov.

Tribal members are encouraged to submit any questions or comments for New Business during the registration process or by emailing them to meetings@srmt-nsn.gov. All questions will be posed and answered in the order that they are received. Please raise your hand or use the chat feature on Zoom.

A friendly reminder that Rules of Personal Conduct continue to apply for all tribal meetings. Individuals should be respectful and avoid topics of a personal nature or pertaining to personnel.