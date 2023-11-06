Lancaster dog groomer celebrates with ribbon-cutting

November 6, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 26 min on November 3, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Township of South Glengarry
Comment count:
Lancaster dog groomer celebrates with ribbon-cutting
Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services ribbon-cutting with owner Vanessa Lowe and her daughter Pyper Lowe, the Township of South Glengarry’s Deputy Mayor Martin Lang, Councillors Stephanie Jaworski and Sam McDonell, and Adrian Bugelli representing MP Duncan’s office on November 1st at 184 Military Road, Lancaster. (Photo : Jennifer Treverton )

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services at 184 Military Road in Lancaster on Wednesday, November 1st at 5:00 p.m. Owner Vanessa Lowe brings 26 years of grooming expertise to the village along with plans to have her daughter Pyper join the family business.

Township of South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Lang, Councillor Jaworski, and Councillor McDonell, join Mr. Bugelli with MP Duncan’s office to present congratulatory certificates to Vanessa and Pyper to mark the occasion.

South Glengarry’s Economic Development Officer Jennifer Treverton says “Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services is great news for South Glengarry and area dog lovers”. She adds, “Vanessa’s level of grooming experience, her knowledge of dog behaviour, and special equipment to accommodate dogs with mobility challenges sets her apart.”

Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services offers nail trimming and grinding, ear cleaning, sanitation clean-up, and brush-outs between grooms, and full grooms that include de-shed, nail trim, ear cleaning, comb through, bath, blow drying, and finishing, as required.

To learn more about Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services or to make an appointment, visit Facebook.com/Vanessasdoggroomingservices or call 613-662-5037.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

RRCA Celebrates 60 Years of Conservation since 1963
Regional News

RRCA Celebrates 60 Years of Conservation since 1963

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) recently marked 60 years of conservation since its establishment in October 1963, when…

Tribe Announces Final Draft of Election and Referendum Ordinance
Regional News

Tribe Announces Final Draft of Election and Referendum Ordinance

AKWESASNE – On Seskehkó:wa/September 25, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced a 30-day comment…