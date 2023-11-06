Lancaster dog groomer celebrates with ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services at 184 Military Road in Lancaster on Wednesday, November 1st at 5:00 p.m. Owner Vanessa Lowe brings 26 years of grooming expertise to the village along with plans to have her daughter Pyper join the family business.

Township of South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Lang, Councillor Jaworski, and Councillor McDonell, join Mr. Bugelli with MP Duncan’s office to present congratulatory certificates to Vanessa and Pyper to mark the occasion.

South Glengarry’s Economic Development Officer Jennifer Treverton says “Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services is great news for South Glengarry and area dog lovers”. She adds, “Vanessa’s level of grooming experience, her knowledge of dog behaviour, and special equipment to accommodate dogs with mobility challenges sets her apart.”

Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services offers nail trimming and grinding, ear cleaning, sanitation clean-up, and brush-outs between grooms, and full grooms that include de-shed, nail trim, ear cleaning, comb through, bath, blow drying, and finishing, as required.

To learn more about Vanessa’s Dog Grooming Services or to make an appointment, visit Facebook.com/Vanessasdoggroomingservices or call 613-662-5037.