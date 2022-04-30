Lancaster to see Construction of New Long Term Care Facility

April 26, 2022

SOUTH GLENGARRY, ON – Following an announcement made in January by the Province of Ontario, the Township of South Glengarry and Arch Corporation are pleased to announce the construction of a new long-term care (LTC) facility in the village of Lancaster.

The new LTC Facility, to be developed by Arch Corporation, will be located at the north end of Broad Street and Wood Street and at the south side of Smithfield Park. The value of the facility’s construction is estimated at $37,000,000. Construction will result in upgrades to Broad Street and Wood Street.

Shana Bond, president of Riverdale Living, an affiliate of Arch Corporation said, “We are very pleased to be awarded the opportunity to construct and manage a new and innovative long term care residence in Lancaster. While our immediate focus is to move ahead with design approval and construction, our ongoing focus will be to provide all residents with a safe and caring environment. We are looking forward to working with the community to make this a reality.”

In the provincial announcement made on January 27, 2022, Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra highlighted the provincial government’s plan to fix long-term care by building modern, safe, and comfortable homes. As a result, the new facility’s bed capacity will increase from 60 to 128 beds.

“I look forward to watching the construction progress of this important long-term care addition,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, “We are committed to helping our most vulnerable residents live in their communities, so they receive the highest quality of life possible today and into the future.”

South Glengarry Mayor Lyle Warden added, “The Township of South Glengarry is thrilled by the Province’s investment in our community, and we look forward to continuing to work with Riverdale Living throughout the development process. The construction of this facility will provide another option for seniors and their families in making South Glengarry their home.”

Construction of the new facility is expected to commence late in 2023, with occupancy anticipated for the summer of 2025.