LIHEAP Fall Heating Assistance to Begin Accepting Applications

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s LIHEAP Program will be accepting applications for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) heating assistance for the regular Fall heating season beginning on November 1st and ending on December 31, 2023. Applications will be available starting November 1st online under Publications at srmt-nsn.gov. Copies can also be picked up in the office entrance way or by contacting Melanie Conners at (518)358-2272 ext. 2212 or Lucy Barnes ext. 2419.

Applicants will need:

-Copy of all income sources in the household

-Copy of Social Security card for all household members

-Tribal ID card

-Heating vendor/supplier receipt (new**client account # is needed by all vendor suppliers)

-Copy of electric bill

-Proof of residency

-Copy of renter’s agreement if applicable

Applications can be returned to the drop box in our entrance way at 418 State Route 37, Hogansburg NY 13655 or by mail at Saint Regis Mohawk LIHEAP Program 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Hogansburg NY, 13655.