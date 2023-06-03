Local Catch the Ace Jackpot Surpasses a Million Dollars!

Only 5 envelopes left from 52? Over a million dollars for the Catch the Ace jackpot? Yes and yes!

The Kin Club of Russell’s Catch the Ace lottery is the largest Catch the lottery in the province of Ontario after 47 weeks! This week’s jackpot is estimated at $1,068,000.00 and a weekly win of over $60,000.00!

Over $1,5 million dollars has been raised for local charities and Sunday’s winner, Genevieve LORTIE of Dunvegan took home $54,946.00 and opened envelope # 6 revealing the two of spades.

The Kin Club of Russell is proud to announce, 100% of all proceeds after approved expenses, goes straight to charity. Since starting the Catch the Ace lottery 5 years ago, this generous tiny township of only 18,000 citizens has raised over 6 million dollars, including 3 million in prizes and 2.7 million dollars in donations to local charities.

A unique paper/online sales approach with six worthy charities has everyone talking and again, lining up to purchase tickets at 26 retail locations as well as online. The six charities participating for this lottery are: Good Neighbours Food Bank (Township of Russell), Kin Club of Russell’s Storage Centre For Local Service Clubs and Charities, Osgoode Care Centre, Valoris Foundation, Victoria’s Quilts Canada and WDMH Foundation.

Please visit our website: https://kinclubofrussell.ca, for retail locations or to purchase online.

This unique Catch the Ace lottery also includes live broadcasts of the draws every Sunday at 3:15 PM on the Kin Club of Russell’s Facebook page. Winners are contacted by phone live during the draw.

For all other inquiries, please contact us via email at kinclubofrussell@gmail.com

Thank you everyone for your very generous support of this project!

The Kin Club of Russell