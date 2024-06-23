Magical Smiles!

This year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign brightened many faces – including the residents at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home. By the time all the smile cookies had been gobbled up, $10,309.09 had been raised to support their new home.

This year, cookie sale proceeds from the two restaurants in Winchester were designated for the WDMH Foundation in support of the new Dundas Manor. Owner Brandon Byers says it’s all about the community: “Thank you to the guests who made this happen. Smile Cookies is a great opportunity for community to help community – everybody wins!”.

“We loved being there to help decorate the cookies and see everyone’s smiles! Thank you to Brandon and his team for this wonderful local tradition,” adds Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters.

The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Thirty additional residents will be welcomed. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca.