Morrisburg Legion and Women’s Auxiliary Supports WDMH Auxiliary with $2,000 Donation

June 4, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 02 min on May 31, 2023
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH)
Morrisburg Legion and Women’s Auxiliary Supports WDMH Auxiliary with $2,000 Donation
WDMH Auxiliary member Bev Beck (left) accepts the cheque from Legion President Donna Dillabough (centre) and President of the RCL Ladies Auxiliary Debbie Shaver (right).

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) Auxiliary’s recent 75th Anniversary Tea and Fashion Show had a wonderful twist – when the Morrisburg Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) Branch #48 and Women’s Auxiliary presented a cheque for $2,000 to support patient equipment purchases.

“The Morrisburg Legion and their Auxiliary have been very generous to us in the past and they continue to be,” noted Bev Beck, an Auxiliary member who chaired the organizing committee for the event. “We are so grateful that we could host our event in their wonderful hall.  This special gift was the icing on the cake!”

WDMH Auxiliary Co-Chair Elinor Jordan agrees: “We so appreciate the Legion’s support for our special day – from the hall to the food, to the donation. From the bottom of our hearts (and stomachs!), thank you!”

Legion President Donna Dillabough says they were pleased to donate: “The Legion is all about community and the hospital is a big part of it. If we didn’t have Winchester Hospital, we’d be in big trouble.”

Debbie Shaver, President of the RCL Ladies Auxiliary, agrees: “The hospital is our hospital, and a lot of people use it. It’s important to support local causes.”

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.

