MPP Quinn attends CHEO 50th Anniversary Celebration

May 29, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 22 min on May 23, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
MPP Quinn attends CHEO 50th Anniversary Celebration
(Photo : submitted photo)

On May 17, 2024, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of exceptional pediatric care. The event at CHEO’s Rainbow Cafeteria in Ottawa featured Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, and SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn.

In a media release, Premier Ford praised CHEO, saying, “I’m just so proud of the work that you all do here. [The Ontario government] will always be there for CHEO.”

MPP Quinn emphasized CHEO’s deep rooted community impact in Cornwall and area. We all know someone in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry who has had a child receive exceptional care at CHEO. We are blessed to have a world-class facility in our backyard to look after our children’s health needs. Over the past five decades, CHEO has transformed the lives of countless families, and has strived to provide the best possible life for every child, adolescent, and their family.”

Quinn thanked CHEO’s dedicated staff, “Your unwavering dedication ensures that every child, adolescent, and family receives the highest quality care.”

CHEO has achieved numerous milestones, such as opening Eastern Ontario’s first pediatric burn treatment center in 1980 and launching Canada’s first virtual pediatric Emergency Department in 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Celebrating Our Nursing Team
Regional News

Celebrating Our Nursing Team

Earlier this month, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) saluted its amazing nursing team during National Nursing Week.  This year’s theme was ‘Changing Lives.…