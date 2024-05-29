MPP Quinn attends CHEO 50th Anniversary Celebration

On May 17, 2024, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) marked its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of exceptional pediatric care. The event at CHEO’s Rainbow Cafeteria in Ottawa featured Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, and SDSG MPP Nolan Quinn.

In a media release, Premier Ford praised CHEO, saying, “I’m just so proud of the work that you all do here. [The Ontario government] will always be there for CHEO.”

MPP Quinn emphasized CHEO’s deep rooted community impact in Cornwall and area. We all know someone in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry who has had a child receive exceptional care at CHEO. We are blessed to have a world-class facility in our backyard to look after our children’s health needs. Over the past five decades, CHEO has transformed the lives of countless families, and has strived to provide the best possible life for every child, adolescent, and their family.”

Quinn thanked CHEO’s dedicated staff, “Your unwavering dedication ensures that every child, adolescent, and family receives the highest quality care.”

CHEO has achieved numerous milestones, such as opening Eastern Ontario’s first pediatric burn treatment center in 1980 and launching Canada’s first virtual pediatric Emergency Department in 2020.