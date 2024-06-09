New Sterilizers Support Safe Patient Care

Installing a 2,600-pound sterilizer is no easy feat. But the WDMH maintenance team was up for the task – twice! That’s because they understand the importance of specialized equipment that supports safe patient care. Our community does too!

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) now has two new sterilizers – thanks to the generosity of several donors who gave gifts to the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. These donors include the Kin Club of Russell and the proceeds from their Catch the Ace 5.0 Lottery.

“Thank you to the Kin Club volunteers and everyone who purchased tickets for CTA5,” notes WDMH Foundation Managing Director Kristen Casselman.

These specialized sterilizers, also called autoclaves, are used to properly sterilize medical equipment and instruments. For example, they are used to clean our colonoscopes and instruments used to perform laparoscopic surgery.

“With three operating rooms, our sterilizers are used a lot,” sums up Kristen. “These pieces of equipment are essential to the smooth operation of WDMH and to patient safety. Thank you to our community for your generous support.”

The total cost of the sterilizers is $208,760.41.