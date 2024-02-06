New Vice-President of Clinical Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive

Alexandria, ON – Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) is delighted to announce the successful recruitment for the position of Vice-President of Clinical Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive, welcoming Rachel Romany to the team as of January 22nd, 2024.

Rachel is passionate about the promotion of patient health and is dedicated to the delivery of quality and safe patient care. She is an experienced leader with demonstrated competencies in strategic and program planning, program growth and integration and has a passion for mentoring future health care leaders. Rachel is poised to contribute significantly to the hospital’s mission of delivering outstanding care for our communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel Romany to our leadership team. Her extensive experience, strategic vision, and dedication to healthcare excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead our clinical services, quality improvement efforts, and nursing teams.” Said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As HGMH continues to evolve and grow, Rachel’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing our strategic goals and ensuring that the hospital’s patients receive the highest standard of care