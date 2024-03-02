Partnership results in reopening of HGMH Pool to the public

ALEXANDRIA, February 27, 2024 – During the summer of 2023, the Township of North Glengarry (“Township”) and the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (“HGMH”) announced a partnership to work on the reopening of the HGMH Pool to the public.

Over the following months, staff from both organizations worked closely together on admission specifications and lifeguarding requirements to conform with the Eastern Ontario Health Units regulations.

As part of a gradual start, the pool will open for public swimming as of March 5th, 2024, on two weekday evenings, Tuesdays and Fridays, and on Saturdays.

Due to the limited availability of lifeguards, swimming lessons are not offered at this time but the Township is continuing to explore different options for the future.

Individuals interested in using the Pool must register and pay ahead of time using the Township’s Reservations Calendar software at https://app.univerusrec.com/northglengarrypub/courses/index.asp. Payments in cash can be made at the Tim Hortons Dome located at 202 St-George Street West in Alexandria.

Registration opened on February 29, 2024.

Participants are asked to note that cash payments or walk-ins will NOT be accepted at the Pool.

HGMH will be offering a reduced package for parking passes for pool users only. A 10 pack of passes will be available for $30.00 and can be purchased directly at the Hospital’s Business Office, located at the Main Entrance of the hospital, beside the Gift Shop.

“We are pleased to see that the Township’s partnership with the HGMH has brought back a valuable asset for the enjoyment and wellbeing of our community”, indicated Mayor Jamie MacDonald.

More information on the pool is available on the Township’s website at https://www.northglengarry.ca/en/things-to-do/publicswimming.aspx

ABOUT HÔPITAL GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) has been established in Alexandria, Ontario for over 50 years. HGMH provides acute care, complex continuing care, 24-hour emergency services, and rehabilitation to over 23,000 residents every year. Our team includes over 150 staff members, 50 Medical Staff members and 100 volunteers who all take pride in bringing quality health care to our local Eastern Ontario community.