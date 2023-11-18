Patient and Family Engagement Committee is making an impact

Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s Patient and Family Engagement Committee (PFEC) is making an impact – and we’re looking for additional community members to get involved.

The Patient and Family Engagement Committee (PFEC) is a group of former patients and family members who provide advice and insight in almost every area of the hospital, working as a team and with other teams to improve the patient experience.

“The patient voice is the most important voice. To ensure our patients are at the centre of everything we do, we need to hear from them and their families,” explains Janie Desroches, Vice President, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “We are grateful to all of our PFEC members for their input and insights.”

Advisors will reflect on their own experiences, or those of their family members, to offer meaningful input on all aspects of care. Topics may range from hospital policies to improved signage. Advisors will make a difference by sharing their ideas and experiences, helping to shape how care is delivered at WDMH. Advisors do not need special qualifications. Any required training will be provided.

Over the past year, PFEC members have been involved in many areas of the hospital, helping to develop WDMH’s strategic initiatives for the coming year, participating in the hiring process for leadership staff, and being members of various hospital committees. Currently PFEC members sit on a variety of committees from the Board’s Quality Committee to the Senior Friendly Committee.

Interested community members are invited to complete an application form, found on the WDMH website at www.wdmh.on.ca/PFEC. They may also contact Megan Derick at 613-774-2422, ext. 6352 or mderick@wdmh.on.ca for more information.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.