Positive reviews from survey

November 18, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 19 min on November 15, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
provided by Dundas Manor
Comment count:
Positive reviews from survey
In November, the Dundas Manor team hosted a Harvest Support for the residents. Family style dining and lovely ambiance, amazing roast beef dinner and music to dine by! (Photo : Dundas Manor)

The latest Resident and Family Satisfaction Survey results are in and we couldn’t be prouder. One hundred per cent of families and residents would recommend Dundas Manor and they reported 96% overall satisfaction with the care and services provided at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home.   “We are humbled by the comments and feedback we have received,” says Administrator Susan Poirier. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to provide us with such valuable input.” In all, 64 families and residents completed the survey.  “We listen carefully to each compliment and each suggestion and have already started to work on areas that we can improve,” adds Susan. “The entire team at Dundas Manor works hard to live up to our residents and families’ expectations every day – providing safe, compassionate care and remaining the trusted home of choice.” Thanks for your feedback!

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Patient and Family Engagement Committee is making an impact
Regional News

Patient and Family Engagement Committee is making an impact

Winchester District Memorial Hospital's Patient and Family Engagement Committee (PFEC) is making an impact – and we're looking for…

Going on in Glengarry
Regional News

Going on in Glengarry

How have we already reached the middle of November? Doesn't it feel as if time plays tricks on us at this time of year? As the world feels like it should be slowing down to…