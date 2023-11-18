Positive reviews from survey

The latest Resident and Family Satisfaction Survey results are in and we couldn’t be prouder. One hundred per cent of families and residents would recommend Dundas Manor and they reported 96% overall satisfaction with the care and services provided at Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home. “We are humbled by the comments and feedback we have received,” says Administrator Susan Poirier. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to provide us with such valuable input.” In all, 64 families and residents completed the survey. “We listen carefully to each compliment and each suggestion and have already started to work on areas that we can improve,” adds Susan. “The entire team at Dundas Manor works hard to live up to our residents and families’ expectations every day – providing safe, compassionate care and remaining the trusted home of choice.” Thanks for your feedback!