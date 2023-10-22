Re-launch of The Glengarry News Looks Promising

Glengarry Ontario – Following the joint private Council meeting held on September 14th, 2023, there has been notable interest from various parties in resurrecting the Glengarry News.

North Glengarry Mayor, Jamie MacDonald expressed, “We, both Councils and the Glengarry County Archivist, Allan MacDonald, have been working tirelessly to see that The Glengarry News has a triumphant return, and with that we have had to be patient to make sure we have the right buyer to bring the paper back.”

He went on to mention, “We’ve been approached by numerous Glengarrians inquiring about the return of the ‘News’ and we consider it our duty to ensure that our corner of Eastern Ontario receives adequate coverage and representation.”

South Glengarry Mayor, Lachlan McDonald acknowledges Mayor Jamie MacDonald and Allan MacDonald for their efforts to facilitate the continuation of the Glengarry News.

Established in 1892, The Glengarry News maintained an uninterrupted tradition of publication spanning 131 years. Founded by Col. A.G.F. Macdonald, this legacy continued under the stewardship of his son, Eugene, and ultimately, Neil Macdonald, Eugene’s son, who served as the newspaper’s final president before its closure last month.

The significance of the Glengarry News extends well beyond community news, serving as an essential historical repository of information. In that role the weekly contributes significantly to preserving Glengarry’s heritage.

Efforts are being made to ensure that Glengarry residents will not become a news desert and that the restoration of the Glengarry News is properly done so that it will be strong enough to continue for many years to come.