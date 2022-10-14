RE: Temporary Closure of Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) Emergency Department

Alexandria, ON – Due to unplanned health human resource shortages, the Emergency Department at the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) will be experiencing a temporary reduction in service as follows:

Friday October 14, 2022 7pm-7am – CLOSED

Saturday October 15, 2022 7pm -7am – CLOSED

Sunday October 16, 2022 7pm-7am – CLOSED

Our communities are reminded to call 911 if you are experiencing Severe Shortness of Breath, Chest Pain, Severe Bleeding or periods of unconsciousness. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available Emergency Department to ensure local residents continue to have access to the emergency services they need. For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions. If you have a family doctor, you can also inquire about any same-day appointments or after-hours clinics. The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to HGMH are: Cornwall Community Hospital and Hawkesbury General Hospital

Updates will be shared via our hospital website and social media platforms.

