Roads concerns raised during visit

Improving roads in Akwesasne was the focus of discussions when the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council welcomed Arlando Teller, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Tribal Government Affairs, to see first hand the condition of the transportation infrastructure in the territory.

The Tribal Council and Colleen Thomas, on behalf of Planning and Infrastructure, reviewed roadway conditions on the southern portion of Akwesasne. Teller listened to concerns raised by the Tribe and toured sites in need of repair.

Akwesasne experiences a significant amount of traffic from local, international and domestic travellers passing through the territory. High traffic volumes and North Country winters lead to substantial deterioration of local roadways. The Tribe is rebuilding a working relationship with the New York State Department of Transportation to address areas of concern.

The Tribe is grateful for Teller’s time and suggestions for possible pathways that would lend much needed support to the Tribe’s roads program. Teller’s personal tour included Cook Road, McGee Road, the Frogtown Road intersection, Drum Street, and Raquette Point Road.

“A’hee’hee nii’tsago (a sincere thank you) for the amazing hospitality from St. Regis Mohawk Leadership. My visit to your Nation demonstrates continued efforts in improving transportation connectivity through partnership and collaboration. Your Planning and Infrastructure team are dedicated professionals who dedicate their time in the safe transportation of community members and the traveling public,” Teller said.

The Tribal Council says it is hopeful that positive changes will emerge from this meeting, and looks forward to the next visit from representatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as well as the New York State Deputy Secretary for First Nations and Deputy Secretary for Transportation for Governor Hochul to review the Tribe’s transportation needs.